Car production up 6.28% in 11 months, 19.35% in May

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The production of jeeps and cars

increased by 6.28 percent during first eleven months of the fiscal

year 2016-17 compared to the output of the corresponding period of

last year.

As many as 178,944 jeeps and cars were manufactured during

July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 168,363 units

during July-May (2015-16), according to latest data of Pakistan

Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the production of cars and jeeps

witnessed 19.35 percent growth during May 2017 compared to the same

month of last year, according to the data. It added that 18,094 cars

were manufactured during May 2017 against the production of 15,161

units during last May.

Meanwhile, the production of motorcycles during the first

eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 increased by 21.85 percent

compared to the production of last year.

As many as 2,294,708 motorcycles were manufactured during

July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 1,883,298 during

July-May (2015-16), the data revealed.

The production of buses and trucks also increased by 4.93

percent and 40.26 percent respectively during the period under

review.

The bus production increased from 994 units last year to 1,043

units in 2016-17 while the truck production increased from 5,065

units to 7,104 units, the data revealed.

The production of tractors also increased from 31,350 units to

50,049 units, showing an increase of 59.65 percent during the period

under review.

However, the production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

decreased by 31.83 percent by falling from the output of 33,632

units last year to 22,927 units during the outgoing fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of

motorcycles increased by 26.81 percent by going up from production

of 184,888 units in May 2016 to 234,459 units in May 2017.

Similarly, the production of trucks during May 2017 increased

by 48.04 percent by going up from 587 units to 859 units during last

may while the production of tractors also increased by 21.35 percent

by increasing from 4,735 last May to 5,746 units during May 2017.

However, the production of buses decreased by 35.94 percent

during the month under review as it decreased from 128 units in May

2016 to 82 units in 2017, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s large scale

manufacturing (LSM) sector grew by 5.69 percent during the first 11

months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding

period of last year.

The Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of large scale manufacturing

industries was recorded at 140.32 points during July-May (2016-17)

against 132.77 points during same period of last year, official

sources said.

The highest growth of 6.43 percent was witnessed in the

indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 4.29

percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of

Statistics (PBOS) and 3.00 growth in the indices of Oil Companies

Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 6.3

percent during May 2017 as compared to same month of last year,

however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by

6.38 percent in May 2017 when compared to growth of April 2017,

according to the data.