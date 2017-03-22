Captain Haseem Khan’s Brace in Pakistan’s 2-1 win over NZ

LAHORE, Mar 22 (APP): Pakistan captain Haseem Khan led from the front; scoring a brace in Pakistan’s 2-1 over New Zealand to take the touring side one up in the five match test series at Carterton Wairarapa.

The green shirts are at the threshold of winning a series with the last

match slated for tomorrow, Thursday.

After three tests in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, the two sides

moved to Carterton, Wairarapa for the last two matches and Pakistani side demonstrated a higher level of quality hockey to establish supremacy in the series by winning the match, said the information made available to APP here on Wednesday.

Pak success owed to their captain Haseem who exhibited superb hockey in the role of mentor for a team which has majority of young players.

The hosts began aggressively but Pakistan soon wrested the initiative and applied pressure. They were ahead after 1o minutes.

Haseem Khan beautifully slipped through a congested defence before flicking the ball in with a nice flick. One minute into the second quarter, it was 1-1. A wonderful run from Harry Miskimmin was put into the goal by Jonty Keane.

With seven minutes to go before the half time, the green shirts were again in front; again through Haseem Khan who showed good opportunism as Pak finished 2-1 at half time.

Third quarter saw the momentum swinging to and fro but the score board didn’t change.

With crowd loudly cheering them, the Black Sticks went all out for the

equaliser in the last 15 minutes. Pakistanis defended resolutely to keep the lead intact when the final hooter sounded.

Interestingly, there was no penalty corner goal today. The two sides had scored 10 goals off the set piece in the first three tests.

Last test on Thursday is being billed as a match of nerves as New Zealand world’s 8th ranked team will be under immense pressure to win the game to share the series with the 14th ranked Pakistan.