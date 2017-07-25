Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz posted IGP Punjab

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan (BS-21) has
been posted as Inspector General of Police (Punjab) with immediate
effect, says a notification of the Cabinet Division notification
issued on Tuesday.
The incumbent IGP Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz will replace the Acting IGP Punjab Capt (Retd) Usman Khattak.
IGP Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz is from the 14 Common and joined the
Police service of Pakistan as ASP in 1986. He was promoted as SP in
1992, SSP in 2000 and DIG in 2009. He has held important postings in
all parts of the country during his service.
