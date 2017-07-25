Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz posted IGP Punjab

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan (BS-21) has

been posted as Inspector General of Police (Punjab) with immediate

effect, says a notification of the Cabinet Division notification

issued on Tuesday.

The incumbent IGP Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz will replace the Acting IGP Punjab Capt (Retd) Usman Khattak.

IGP Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz is from the 14 Common and joined the

Police service of Pakistan as ASP in 1986. He was promoted as SP in

1992, SSP in 2000 and DIG in 2009. He has held important postings in

all parts of the country during his service.