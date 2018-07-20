CAPP benefiting farming community

LAHORE, Jul 20 (APP):A first of its kind programme in the Asia-Pacific region, CAPP-Connected Agriculture Platform

Punjab, is benefiting the farming community, especially small farmers.

Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Punjab Ehsan Bhutta distributed keys of motorbikes as prize among farmers, who used maximum smart phone applications at a ceremony “Jeeto Kisan Programme”, organized at Agriculture House on Friday.

On this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said, “The CAPP is all about digitising the small/ landless farmer community to make them well connected, well aware, and in control of their farming work flow”.

The government of Punjab was striving to make this sector modernized and equipped with the latest technology in the interest of farming community.

He said that CAPP scheme was designed because a lack of systematic way to educate/ inform farmers was observed.

A man-based, slow flow of information was the norm, resulting in farmers making hasty, ill-informed decisions, leading to financial losses and not reaping maximum potential profit.

The department of Agriculture, Government of Punjab, in collaboration with Telenor and PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) had developed a carefully crafted mobile apps services, keeping its unique target audience in mind, to enable technology to rapidly assist and cater to farmer needs.

With this smart phones farmers would be able to apply for agri loans through the PITB-led app that would eliminate patwari and bank agent culture.

Smart phone equipped app would also help farmers to receive alerts about weather conditions, crop diseases and protection and timely use of fertilizers and pesticides.

Agriculture department had also established Facilitation Centers in collaboration with Telenor Pakistan where farmers were getting trained regarding its efficient usage of Agri apps.

Agriculture department was planning to provide this technology to the farming community so they may able to enter in the new world of information where they would get informed in no time. With this new technology farmer would have entire world on his palm and this step would lead towards increase

agricultural productivity.