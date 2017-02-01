Capital Club to arrange Family, health hiking festival on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Capital Club would arrange Family Health Hiking Festival at Daman-e-Koh here on February 4 (Saturday).

According to official of Capital Club said in this Capital Family and Health Hiking Festival there will be family activities,family hiking from Trail 2 to Daman e Koh.

Number of stalls would be placed to attract the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi there would be awareness, campaign, Cultural music, Media corner, youth corner,School and Colleges students would also highlight productive activities.

Talent Hunt Show and many more activities based on the life style of the Islamabadians.