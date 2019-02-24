Can’t compare my six with the great Miandad, says Sarfaraz

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed refused to compare his last-ball six with the one great Javed Miandad hit at the same Sharjah Cricket Stadium some 33 years ago.

The tradition of last-ball six at the iconic stadium, host of a world record 236 ODIs, started in April 1986 when Miandad hitting India’s Chetan Sharma in the final to help Pakistan clinch the Austral-Asia Cup for Pakistan.

On Friday, the ghost of last-ball six hurt Multan Sultans when Dan Christian was smashed for a last-ball six by former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese in Lahore Qalandars’ win.