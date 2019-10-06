Candlelight vigil held in London to express solidarity with oppressed people of IOJK

LONDON, Oct 06 (APP):Candlelight vigil and freedom walk held in London – capital of the United Kingdom – to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) the other day, organized by British Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

The candlelight vigil-cum-freedom walk which started from Parliament Square London and marched towards Indian High Commission was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including men, women, children, lords, councillors and representatives of different NGOs.

The participants were holding candles and placards inscribing anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Raw and pro-freedom slogans.