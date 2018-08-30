Cancellation of blasphemous cartoons contest is moral victory: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said it was a great moral victory of the entire Muslim Ummah that the Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders cancelled plans to hold a contest of blasphemous cartoons.

Flanked by the Minister of State for Interior, Qureshi addressed a press conference along with the leadership of the Tehreek Labaik Pir Afzal Qadri Pakistan late Thursday night.

The TLP leadership later announced end of the long March, of thousands of people that had entered Rawalpindi late Thursday night, from Lahore.

Qureshi said the new government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf immediately after coming into power raised the issue internationally at all foras. He said the Parliament unanimously passed a resolution condemning the plans to hold the blasphemous caricature contest. He said the minority members were at the forefront in condemning this heinous act.

He said he discussed the matter with his counterparts from important Capitals and it was agreed to use the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC to present a unanimous stance and seek an end to repeat of such sacrilegious acts.

The Foreign Minister also recalled his phone call to the Dutch Foreign Minister and said he was informed that an act of an individual should not be allowed to hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims across the globe.

However he attributed the success to the blessings of Allah and said the cancellation has averted a major crisis. He said the Pakistani government fully endorses the sentiments of every Muslim, the religious scholars and Ulema.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan in a video message assured that his government would use the OIC platform to raise the issue at the United Nations and seek a permanent solution to such acts that hurt the sentiments of the Muslims.