Cancellation of blasphemous caricature contest major diplomatic success of Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that cancellation of blasphemous caricature contest in Netherlands was a major diplomatic success of Pakistan.
Talking to newsmen outside Parliament House here he said Pakistan responded to
the development in close coordination with Turkey and other members of the Organization of Islamic Conference.
The Minister, however,added that there was a need for a global strategy to tackle such issues . He said only a handful of elements in the West create fissures by raising such
issues repeatedly. He said majority of people in the Western world including government
of Netherlands were against blasphemous caricatures. He said such controversies
injure sentiments of over two billion Muslims all over the world and therefore,
laws should be framed by the West against such provocative actions.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Foreign Minister to raise
the issue at the United Nations. About briefing to the Prime Minister and Federal
Ministers at the GHQ, he said the army top brass briefed them on important
security and defence related issues.
He said policy-making was the privilege of the elected Government but it has to take all stakeholders on board. He said the PTI Government would formulate policies after getting
input from other relevant institutions. He said the state policies should enjoy
confidence of the masses.
Chaudhry Fawad said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said in categorical
terms that like other institutions army was bound to implement policies framed by the government.
The minister said the Prime Minister remarked that the country was confronting major challenges which can only be tackled through a joint strategy.
Fawad Hussain said Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan and normalization of relations
with India was important agenda of the present government. He said instead of confrontation, the two countries should fight their common enemies poverty and ignorance.
To a question, the Information Minister said Saudi Arabia was Pakistan’s strategic partner and we also have close relations with Iran.
About China, he said, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was reflective of geo-economic partnership of the two countries. He said the PTI government was committed to
completion of CPEC projects. The Information Minister said Pakistan also wants
to maintain good ties both with the United States and the Russian Federation
and would welcome their investment in Pakistan. He said the dream of Prime
Minister Imran Khan to take people out of poverty line cannot be realized
without increased interaction with Central Asian Republics.
Replying to a question he said that Punjab Minister Fiazul Hassan Chohan has already apologized for his controversial statement about the artists who are identity of the nation.
