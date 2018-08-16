Canadian PM greets Pakistani people on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has wished the people of Pakistan as well as the Pakistani community in Canada and around the world a joyful Independence Day.

“Today, we join the people of Pakistan and members of the Pakistani community in Canada and around the world to celebrate Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day,” Prime Minister Trudeau said in a statement issued in Canada on August 14 on Pakistan’s Independence Day, a message received here from Pakistan Embassy in Ottawa on Thursday said.

Prime Minister Trudeau in his statement said Canada was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1947, adding, “The people-to-people ties between Canada and Pakistan are older still. People from what is now Pakistan first migrated to Canada over a century ago and, since then, our connections have grown and deepened.”

“Today, Canada and Pakistan work together on a number of global and regional issues, including climate change, security and defence, development and prosperity, trade and investment, governance, and democracy,” he added.

The Canadian Prime Minister said, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie (wife) and I wish everyone celebrating a joyful Independence Day, and invite Canadians to reflect on how the Pakistani-Canadian community has made Canada a stronger, more successful country.”