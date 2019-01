ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Canadian Government Consular in Pakistan Elizabeth Baldwin-Jones Wednesday congratulated the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Pakistan’s election as the Vice President at the Conference of the Parties (COP) here during called on. Malik Amin Aslam apprised the consular about the upcoming Spring 2019 Tree Plantation Campaign in which 150 million trees would be planted across the country, said a press release issued here.