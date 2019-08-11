Canada’s third largest party urges Liberal govt to firmly convey HR concerns in IOK to India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):New Democratic Party, the third largest political party of Canada, has asked the Canadian government to firmly communicate its concerns to the Indian government regarding the human rights abuses Indian Occupied Kashmir and revocation of the Article 370 to change the autonomous status of the territory.

In a statement received here, Guy Caron, the Foreign Affairs Critic of Jagmeet Singh-led party, said that the New Democrats were deeply concerned by reports of the Indian government’s crackdown in recent days in Kashmir.