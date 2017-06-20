LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Canada and Scotland drew 1-1 in the
World Hockey league with Pakistan making it to the quarter finals
at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Tuesday.
By virtue of the drawn game Pakistan qualified for the quarter
final stage of the league, said the information made available
here.
Scotland had to win this match to qualify for the quarters
at the expense of Pakistan.
Canada-Scotland match drawn, Pak qualifies for QF of world league
