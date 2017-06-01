Canada funds strategic humanitarian response facility in Gilgit

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is constructing a Humanitarian Response Facility (HRF) in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with the funding of Canada.

This will be the seventh HRF built in Pakistan as part of a strategic

network of storage facilities to help the Government and humanitarian

community better prepare for and respond to disasters, said a press release here Thursday.

WFP has been working with the National Disaster Management

Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities

(PDMA) to build HRFs in strategic locations in the most vulnerable parts of Pakistan.

HRFs provide a central storage facility for government relief stocks to be rapidly deployed in emergencies. While WFP designs and builds the HRFs,the Government provides land for construction and takes over operation and maintenance.

WFP provides training to government staff in technical areas such as

warehouse management, facilities management and firefighting.

The Government of Canada is providing CDN$2.2 million (1.7 million

USD) for the construction of the HRF in GB. This comes in addition to just over CDN$4.4 million in contributions for the construction of six other HRFs located in Muzaffargarh, Quetta, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Sukkur, jointly with five other donor nations.

With an estimated population of 2 million, GB has a hilly terrain with

few roads that are often blocked during emergencies by landslides, damage to bridges or congestion, leaving communities isolated. Instead of having to resort to aerial operations, which are expensive and can only bring a limited volume of assistance, the HRF will provide a central storage hub for critical humanitarian supplies.

WFP has already established Emergency Storage Facilities at the

district level in GB.

The construction of this HRF will provide a central storage hub for the movement of critical humanitarian supplies.

The Government of Canada is also contributing approximately

CDN$1.2 million to address the immediate needs of highly vulnerable families in the drought-affected Tharparkar district of Sindh, through activities such as structural asset creation and trainings on how prepare for and cope during disasters.