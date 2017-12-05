Camping pods installed in Shangla to attract local, foreign tourists

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP):Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq Khan has said that the scenic Shangla district will be the centre of tourism in the upcoming season because of the installation of camp pods in Yakh Tangai to attract local and foreign tourists and facilitate them at the serene spot.

Talking to APP Muhammad Tariq has said the government had initiated a number of steps on emergency basis to identify and develop tourist places to boost tourism in the province. Tariq Khan said that work on the rehabilitation and renovation of tourist attractions and identification of new scenic sites was in full-swing, which will make KP the preferable destination for the international as well as domestic tourists.

He said that work on renovation of tourist sites will complete in a few months. “Four Camping Villages have already been established in Thandiani, Bishigram, Sheikhbadin and Sharan, while 13 other sites have been identified where camping pods will be installed under an arrangement with UNDP Pakistan.”

He said installation of camping pods in Yakh Tangai was the continuation of a process initiated by the TCKP to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in every nook and corner of the province.

He said the camping pods at Shangla could accommodate 40 to 50 tourists at a time, who can avail every facility including security, play land for kids and kitchen at the pods. He said that a tent village will also be established for the adventure tourists and their families.

The official added that local youth will be recruited at the tent villages and camping pods so they could get employment at their doorsteps.