Calligraphy workshop by Azeem Iqbal to be held on Thursday at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP):A calligraphy workshop by Azeem Iqbal would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday.

The workshop was specially arranged for the participants of two-month long summer art club. Renowned artist Azeem Iqbal is among those artists who introduced new techniques of art by using leather, wood, handmade paper, stones, copper and other traditional items.

Calligraphy, a centuries-old decorative ornamental handwriting art, hails from the Greek civilization. The word `calligraphy’ is a combination of two Greek words ‘kalli’ (beautiful) and ‘graphia’ (to write). Since the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums.

Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world.

After acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, it has been adorned on the ceiling, exterior, interior and domes of all famous mosques, shrines, buildings and monuments of religious importance in Islam.

Azeem’s calligraphy stresses on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition.

Using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, Azeem creates his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which goes beyond his passion play as an artist.

Apart from his fascination with calligraphy, Azeem also works on miniature, wood carving, relief work and other mediums to express his creative urge.