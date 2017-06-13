Calligraphic competition held at RAC

RAWALPINDI, June 13 (APP):- Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) in connection with the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarik Tuesday arranged a calligraphic competition among young calligraphers of the region.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Talat Mehmood Gondal was chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony flanked by Naheed Manzoor, DG Khubaib Foundation Abdul Hafeez and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Senior calligraphers Aftab Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Azeem Iqbal adjudged the competition. Rehmat Ali secured first position, Muhammad Awais bagged second, Zia ul Qamar got third while Azka Amin remained fourth in the competition.

Addressing on the occasion, Talat Mehmood Gondal said it was an

appreciable step to get Islamic values recognized in young generation. He said, RAC is providing a platform to young talent of the region in every field.

Naheed Manzoor, Abdul Hafeez and Waqar Ahmed also addressed the

audience.