Call for learning classical music

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP): Famous singer Rahat Multanikar has said that majority of singers do not carry out hard labour to learn singing properly, that is why, they could not earn big name.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, she said that no doubt, Pakistani

singers have great talent but they do not practice to improve their vocal.

In the past, she mentioned, students of music used to start their carrier from learning classical music and then go for singing Ghazal or song. She said that now they wanted to adopt short-cut and vocalize the songs without learning classical music. She added that due to hard labour and knowledge of classical music the old singers earned world wide fame.