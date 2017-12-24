Cake-cutting ceremony on Quaid birth anniversary

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) and Punjab Information and Culture Department

held a special cake-cutting ceremony near Liberty Roundabout, here on Sunday

in connection with the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birth anniversary celebrations.

The LTC is plying a specially decorated bus on B-19 route, from Green Town to

Niazi Chowk, to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

On this special bus, the commuters would have to pay half fare to reach their

destinations.

LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar, Additional

Secretary Information & Culture Punjab Saman Rai, Deputy

Secretary Information & Culture Hina Pervaiz, folk artist

Fazal Jutt, senior officials and staff participated in

the cake-cutting ceremony.