LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) and Punjab Information and Culture Department
held a special cake-cutting ceremony near Liberty Roundabout, here on Sunday
in connection with the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah birth anniversary celebrations.
The LTC is plying a specially decorated bus on B-19 route, from Green Town to
Niazi Chowk, to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.
On this special bus, the commuters would have to pay half fare to reach their
destinations.
LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar, Additional
Secretary Information & Culture Punjab Saman Rai, Deputy
Secretary Information & Culture Hina Pervaiz, folk artist
Fazal Jutt, senior officials and staff participated in
the cake-cutting ceremony.
Cake-cutting ceremony on Quaid birth anniversary
LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) and Punjab Information and Culture Department