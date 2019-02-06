CAIR slams US Senate’s passage of bill to counter Israel boycott movement

NEW YORK, Feb 06 (APP):The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Washington-based Muslim advocacy group, has condemned the US Senate’s adoption of a bill that encourages states to cut off contractors who boycott Israel, a measure included in a wider Middle East policy legislation that reinforces Washington’s support for the Jewish country.

The bill is aimed at discouraging the growing BDS (boycotts, divestment and sanctions) movement that aims to end Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.