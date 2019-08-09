CAIR condemns India’s action in Kashmir, calls for restoring its special status

NEW YORK, Aug 09 (APP):The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent Muslim civil rights organization, has urged all Americans who support human rights and democracy to demand that the State Department put pressure on the Indian government to immediately reinstate the special status of Occupied Kashmir and lift the siege on the suffering people in the valley.

On Monday, the Indian government illegally revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, taking away the special status of the Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir. The legal maneuvering which led to the revocation of Article 370, has been widely panned by legal experts as unconstitutional and a complaint has already been filed in the Indian Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the revocation.