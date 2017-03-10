CADD signs MoU to utilize QSB video in capital’s schools

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) through Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an NGO for utilizing “Quaid Say Baatein” (QSB) animated video contents in the schools of Federal Directorate of Education.

QSB consists of 13 animated video episodes, each reinforcing positive civic and ethical values in the children which are communicated in a medium more palpable for the young children, said a press release issued here.

These episodes are already aired on different TV channels. At the initial stage, the NGO agreed to roll out QSB contents to only those schools/colleges of ICT which had existing multimedia capabilities and also expressed willingness to provide free of charge training to the selected teachers immediately after signing the MoU.

After concluding the initial roll-out phase, the two sides will explore enhancing the scope of MoU.

This will allow both partners to expose students to QSB content in even those educational institutions of ICT which currently do not have multimedia capabilities.

QSB programme would commence at the selected schools of FDE, at the start of forthcoming academic session.

The implementation partner will share QSB lesson plans with the FDE and will deliver trainings, free of charge, to teachers from the selected schools of the ICT, under a cascaded training model, to train master trainers on how to best utilize the lesson plans.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State for CADD, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that instilling good social and moral values among children is one of the prime aims of education.

This program will help to educate students about the sayings of Quaid and inculcate in them the cherished principles of a civilized citizen, he added.