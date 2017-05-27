Cache of weapons, arms, ammo recovered in Dera Bughti, Sui

RAWALPINDI, May 27 (APP): The Frontier Corps Balochistan with the assistance of intelligence organizations have recovered a sizable cache of weapons, arms and ammunition from the areas of Dera Bughti and Sui.

According to Inter Services Public Relations here on Saturday, as part of the operation Raddul Fasaad, the FC Balochistan with assistance of intelligence outfit conducted raids at the abandoned dens of terrorists in areas of Dera Bugti and Sui.

The raids resulted in recovery of a RPG launcher, five live rounds of RPG-7, four Mortar shells, two mines, four grenades, 170 pressure buttons, three remote controls with antenna and other explosive material.