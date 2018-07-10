Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Operation Radd ul Fasaad

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP):Security Forces conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) in South and North Wazirstan, said an ISPR press release here Tuesday.

During operations large quantity of arms and ammunition, explosives

including prepared IEDs, heavy machine guns, sub machine guns, rockets,

grenades, anti-personal, igniter communication equipment and large quantity of

various caliber ammunition were recovered.

In another operation the security forces conducted IBO in

Dera Bugti, Balochistan from where explosive, weapons and ammunition including

rockets were recovered.