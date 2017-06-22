Cache of arms, ammo recovered from Khyber Agency

RAWALPINDI, Jun 22 (APP): The Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovered sizeable quantities of arms and

ammunition from different parts of Khyber Agency on Wednesday late.

According to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations

here, the FC KP carried out Intelligence Based Raids in the areas of

Akka Khel, Guli Khel, and Ghaibi Nokia areas of Khyber Agency thus

recovered Sub Machine Guns, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and

fuses.

The raids were conducted by FC as part of the on going

Operation Radd ul Fasaad.