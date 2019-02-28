Cabinet reaffirms Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace while protecting its sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace and stability while fully protecting its sovereignty, preserving territorial integrity and responding with full force in case of any external aggression.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, praised the armed forces for their calibrated response to the Indian aggression which was designed to give a message that though Pakistan has the capability, it does not intend to harm innocent civilians or cause undue damage.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s speech, as of a statesman, the Cabinet expressed the hope that sanity would prevail on the Indian government and leadership so that regional peace was not jeopardized.