Cabinet endorses PM’s Relief Package, stresses its swift implementation : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (APP):The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday endorsed the Relief Package, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day, to facilitate different sectors facing economic slowdown, unleashed by the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The cabinet appreciated the public-friendly initiative of the PM and stressed swift implementation of the package announced by him, by engaging all provinces,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdious Ashiq Awan while briefing media on Cabinet

decisions.

She said the Prime Minister and his team was keeping a vigilant eye on the situation evolving at global, regional and national levels after the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). The government was taking timely measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, she added.

The Special Assistant said that keeping in view the impending miseries of poor people in wake of partial lock-down and economic recession, the Prime Minister had announced the relief package.

Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would shortly elaborate the action plan for implementation of the relief package, defining the role of provinces and strategy to reach out the poor across the country.

She said the Prime Minister also apprised the Cabinet of his interaction with global leaders and discussed measures required to curtail further spread of the deadly virus.