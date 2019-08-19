Cabinet Division proposes 20 major amendments to improve governance, service delivery in 1-year

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):The Cabinet Division proposed 20 major amendments during one year with an objective of improving governance and service delivery system, incorporated in the Rules of Business.

As per details, the Cabinet Division maintained effective coordination among various Ministries and Divisions and played an effective role with regard to observance of Rules of Business, 1973.

According to the one year performance shared by the government, 52 meetings

of the Federal Cabinet were arranged and decisions were taken. Implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet and Cabinet Committees was ensured through a structured follow-up mechanism.

It was pointed out that 960 decisions were taken in 52 Cabinet meetings and

784 (82%) decisions have been implemented and arranged four meetings of

Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).