Cabinet decided to put 172 names in ECL

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said it was the federal cabinet’s decision to put the names of 172 people in the Exit Control List (ECL), including that of Asif Ali Zardari.

On the request of the FIA and joint investigation team (JIT), the names of corrupt people, who were found involved in money laundering or other such activity, were included in the ECL, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

It was apprehension of the investigation agencies that the persons involved in money laundering or corruption, might flee the country, Fawad Hussain said.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had earned money through misuse of power. Both the PPP and PML-N leaders plundered the national wealth mercilessly, he added.

Such a massive corruption could not be seen neither nationally nor internationally, he said.

Replying to a question, he said not a single big case had been filed against the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government had set a precedent as its two serving ministers had to relinquish their charge as soon as their names appeared before the accountability bureau.