Cabinet approves construction of Rs 510 billon Dasu Dam: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Federal Cabinet had given go ahead for the construction of Rs 510 billion Dasu Dam after approval of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and work on it would

commence from next month.

Addressing a press conference here to share details of the decisions taken during meeting of the Federal Cabinet , she said the construction of Dasu Dam was delayed since it was earlier scheduled to to be launched in 2014 with projected completion in 2019. Unfortunately, the project to be funded by World Bank, could not be started due to different hurdles, she added.

She said the Cabinet discussed the laws related to investment and people-friendly policies.

She told the Cabinet approved the re-organization of the Board of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

She said the Prime Minister reiterated his resolve that Evacuee Prorpery Trust Board (EPTB) land would be used for establishing educational institutions and hospitals. The members of the board of EPTB were approved, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Cabinet was given detailed presentation on the Ehsaas Programme.

It was decided to grant 50,000 scholarships to students of needy families in the next four years, she said and added 120 universities would benefit from the programme which could be availed by families which were earning less than Rs 45000 per month. Two percent quota would be specified for the disabled and minorities.

She said Prime Minister wanted to provide relief to the common man.The Cabinet also approved agreements with Russia, she added.

She said Islamabad High Court had approved bail of Nawaz Sharif for two months on humanitarian and medical grounds in the Al Azizia case.

The Special Assistant said the government had ensured best healthcare facilities for Nawaz Sharif.

She expressed hope that Nawaz Sharif would focus on his medical treatment.