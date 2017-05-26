ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif on Friday approved the budget proposals of fiscal year 2017-18.
The Secretary Finance Division briefed the cabinet on the budgetary and taxation proposals.
The approved budget proposals will be placed before the National Assembly today.
Cabinet approves budget proposals 2017-18
