Cabinet approves broad-based agenda of int’l cooperation

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): A meeting of the Federal

Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here

Wednesday approved a broad-based agenda including cooperation

with other countries in air services, climate change, defence

and financial intelligence.

AIR SERVICES:

The cabinet approved accords for starting of

negotiations on air services with aviation of other countries

including Azerbaijan, Serbia, Vietnam and Brazil.

COMMERCE:

The meeting gave ex-post facto approval to start

negotiations and approval for signing of Memorandum of

Understanding between the Trade Development Authority of

Pakistan (TDAP) and the respective departments of Kyrgyzstan,

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

CLIMATE CHANGE:

The cabinet gave a nod to Doha Amendment to the Kyoto

Protocol (KP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on

Climate Change (UNFCCC),

The meeting also approved MoU signing on cooperation in

disaster management with Kazakhstan through National Disaster

Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Climate Change.

DEFENCE:

Approval was given to cooperation in defence and

technical training with the countries including Indonesia,

Turkey, Thailand and Poland.

ECONOMIC AFFAIRS & TOURISM:

The meeting ratified inter-governmental agreement on

CAREC Institute, Economic Affairs and an MoU with Cuba in the

field of tourism and economic affairs.

EDUCATION:

The cabinet approved signing of agreement on cooperation

in higher education and professional training with Turkey.

Ex-post facto approval was given to Agreement between

Russian State University for the Humanities, Moscow and

National University of Modern Language (NUML), Islamabad.

FINANCE:

Approval was given to ratification of MoU between

Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) of Pakistan and Financial

Intelligence Unit (FIU) of Turkmenistan Concerning Cooperation

in exchange of financial intelligence related to money

laundering and terrorist financing.

The meeting also approved signing of MoU between State

Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Central Bank of the Russian

Federation (CBRF) on bilateral cooperation.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

The cabinet approved to commence negotiations on MoUs on

bilateral consultations with Foreign Affairs Ministries of

other countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Niger,

Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya and Romania.

AGRICULTURE:

The meeting approved cooperation in the field of

agriculture and food security with Uzbekistan and Uganda.

PETROLEUM:

The meeting approved to start negotiations with the

Government of Kuwait for signing a MoU for petroleum

exploration in Pakistan.

AVOIDANCE OF DOUBLE TAXATION:

The cabinet approved to amend the existing convention

for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal

evasion of taxes on income with several countries including

Turkmenistan, Serbia, the United Kingdom, Mauritius,

Tajikistan, Thailand, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, South Africa,

South Africa, Kuwait, Yemen, Japan, Bangladesh, Oman, Ukraine,

Iran, Vietnam and Sudan.

MoUs WITH MALDIVES:

The meeting gave ex-post facto approval to start

negotiations and approval for signing of MoU to develop

relations in tourism between Pakistan and Maldives. Approval

was also given to start negotiations on draft MoU for opening

of Defence Credit Line of US$10 million for Maldives.

Another approval was given for signing of MoU by Civil

Service Commission of Maldives with National School of Public

Policy, Pakistan.

The Cabinet approved commencement of negotiation of MoU

between the Foreign Services Academy (FSA) of Pakistan and the

Foreign Service Institute (FOSIM) of Maldives.

APPOINTMENT:

The Cabinet approved appointment of Managing Director

and Chief Executive Officer, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

Limited (SNGPL), Petroleum and Natural Resources, besides

approval of terms and conditions of appointment of members of

Gas and Oil, of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

RATIFICATION OF DECISIONS:

The meeting also ratified decisions taken by the Cabinet

Committee on Energy in its meetings on 29-05-2017, 30-05-2017,

besides those taken on 06-06-2017 and 30-05-2017.

The Cabinet also ratified decisions taken by the

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, in its

meeting held on 07-06-2017.

The Cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Economic

Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, in its meeting

held on 17-06-2017.