CAA’s segregation in process; commercial, regulatory authorities to be set up by March 31: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said segregation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was in process under which two commercial and regulatory authorities would hopefully be set up by March 31 to improve efficiency of the aviation sector.

“Earlier, our target was to separate these functions by December 31 [2019], but due to certain reasons it delayed. Now, hopefully will we complete that process by March 31,” he said during an informal interaction with media persons here at the conference room of Aviation Division.

Like the CAA, he said, there would be two authorities ‘Commercial & Regulatory,’ headed by their respective director generals. “The authorities will have their independent boards, which will work under the Aviation Division.”

He made it clear that the rights of employees would be protected, saying, “There will be no downsizing or rightsizing. So no need to worry, if someone has any concerns about it.”

The minister said implementation had started on the Aviation Policy 2019 for bringing improvement in efficiency of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national flag-carrier’s fleet, he said, had consisted of 31 planes, out of which four were grounded, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

Out of the four grounded planes, he said, two had been repaired indigenously at a cost of $3 million, terming it a big achievement of the government.

He said a new plane had been inducted in the PIA fleet, while another would be added by end of the current month. Three more planes would soon be arriving after fulfillment of the codal formalities.

He said the financial condition of the PIA was improving gradually as revenue earning witnessed increase and running expenditures went down considerably.

The minister said the number of international passengers was increasing at the PIA flights, but the domestic sector was stagnant.

Due to effective policies introduced by the government, he said, a number of international airlines were aspiring to start flight operations with Pakistan.

He said the Hajj-2019 flight operations was successfully completed by the PIA as per the quota given to airlift the Pakistani pilgrims from and to Saudi Arabia, without hiring any chartered flight or wet-lease plane.

He said a number of projects were being undertaken for expansion and up-gradation of several airports of the country aimed at extending maximum facilities to passengers.

Sarwar said the Aviation Division was extending all-out assistance to the Health Ministry for adopting preventive measures at airports in the wake of coronavirus.

He said five new thermal scanners had been installed at major airports of the country, which would automatically detect body temperature of the passengers. “Each thermal scanners costs around $50,000….more such scanners will be arriving soon.”

After installation of the scanners, he said, there would be no need of using thermal guns manually. “These all arrangements are of Ministry of Health. We are just facilitating them.”