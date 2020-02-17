CAA to launch staff training for air passengers’ facilitation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday would launch a two-day training session for staff to ensure maximum facilitation of passengers and prompt redressal of their complaints at different airports of the country.

A 17-member team of officers would review working of the staff deployed at the Performance Delivery Unit (PDU) and impart them training for quick disposal of the passengers’ complaints, a press release said here.

The training, being imparted at Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar airports, is line with the Prime Minister’s directives to make the PDU more effective and vibrant.