CAA gives special permission to SAl to bring back 300 stranded Pakistanis from China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP):Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given special flight permission to Shaheen Air International (SAI) to immediately bring back 300 Pakistanis, stranded in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“The permission has been given to Shaheen Air International in the light of media reports,” a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Thursday.

He said that the authority once before had also given permission to the Airline to bring back Pakistanis from China in two flights. “Shaheen Air International is in debt of around 1.5 billion rupees and the authority has suspended all its services and facilities except Saudi Arabia,” he added.