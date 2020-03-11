CAA directed to ensure airports’ staff safety in view of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP):Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy Wednesday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to ensure safety of all personnel working at airports as part of preventive measures against the Coronavirus.

Health officials of the CAA have also been asked to screen all the airports personnel, irrespective of any agency, an Aviation Division press release said.

In addition, the secretary said, all the personnel exposed to the passengers must ensure wearing of face masks and hand gloves to rule out any possibility of the infection.