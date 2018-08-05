CAA confirms SAI to bring back passengers from Guanzho Sunday night

KARACHI, Aug 05 (APP):Shaheen International Airline (SAI) will despatch it flight Sunday night to Guanzhou (China) so as to carry

back Pakistani passengers stranded there for past few days.

A spokesman of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in an announcement

here Sunday said the objection raised by the authority with regard to

fitness of the SAI plane scheduled to carry back home the stranded

passengers has been addressed.

The required hose pipes have arrived from abroad and are

presently in process of customs clearance and consequently will be

fitted in due course enabling the carrier to fly without any sort of

risk, elaborated the spokesman.

It was reminded that SAI failing to clear dues amounting Rs.1.5

billion to CAA was prohibited to utilize facilities and services

offered by the authority, however, on purely humanitarian grounds it

was allowed to carry back the Pakistanis who had booked their seats,

prior to the imposed ban, with SAI from Guanzhou to different parts of

the country.