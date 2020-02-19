CAA conducts emergency exercise at Multan Airport

Jehangir Khan Tareen

MULTAN , Feb 19 (APP):The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday conducted a full-scale Emergency Exercise at Multan International Airport(MIAP) to train staff and for testing functioning of equipment and preparedness for dealing with any eventuality.

All departments concerned including Army Aviation, fire brigade, Rescue 1122 Railway and ambulances of public hospitals, civil defence and Edhi Foundation participated in the drill to test the level of preparedness for emergency situation.

During the exercise, 50 passengers were successfully evacuated as fire erupted after a symbolic crash landing of an aircraft and all relevant agencies rushed to the scene.One thousand liter oil was used to make fire.

Water boozers of CAA and Rescue 1122 responded the emergency call in 30 seconds, put out the fire in one minute and entire rescue operation was completed within 15 minutes including evacuation of injured from the plane ,shifting them to collection area, dealing passengers injuries by fixing priority 1,2 and 3 and dispatching them to hospital after first aid to hospital.Doctors of CAA and Nishtar hospital actively handled the emergency.

Deputy Commissionner, Aamir Khattak, officers of Armed Force including 404 Army Aviation PAF Multan Base , CMH doctors etc police officials SSGH MS, Dr Rao Amjad,Nishtar hospital Director Emergency, Dr Amjad Chandio, PIA officers and others witnessed the exercise.

Later talking to APP the chief Operating officer (COO) and airport manager, Mubarik Shah said that such exercises were held after two years under the rules set by International CAA to improve the level of professional expertise of relevant agencies besides developing coordination among agencies involved in tackling emergencies.

He informed that this type of exercises were conducted at all civil airports of the country to check medical and other facilities in case an aircraft catches fire before or after take off and landing.Both timings were very crucial for an aircraft,he said and added “MIAP is a joint user airport by civil and Armed Forces that is why CAA has to take special care in this regard”.

Mr Shah stated that they had state of art machinery to put out fire adding today all of guests have seen prompt and well coordinated response of all stake holders during the exercise.