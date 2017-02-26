BZU wins Inter-Collegiate Hockey C’ship match

MULTAN, Feb 26 (APP): Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has won the Inter-Collegiate Hockey Championship 2016-17 match.

The match was played between Post-graduate College Vehari

and BZU hockey teams in Vehari.

Both teams scored two goals each and the match was decided on penalty strokes basis.

The BZU won the match with four goals against three goals.

Zamurd Hussain, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Nasir and Muhammad

Nabeel from the BZU scored one goal each.

Principal Government Post-graduate College Rana Muhammad

Yaqub was the chief guest.