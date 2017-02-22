BZU team to participate in boxing championship

MULTAN, Feb 22 (APP): Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) boxing

team will participate in the inter-university boxing championship to

be held at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed university Karachi on Thursday.

According to the BZU sources, the university team will particpate

first time in the boxing championship.

The boxing team will leave for Karachi on Wednesday to participate in

the boxing championship.