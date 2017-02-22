BZU team to participate in boxing championship

MULTAN, Feb 22 (APP): Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) boxing
team will participate in the inter-university boxing championship to
be held at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed university Karachi on Thursday.
According to the BZU sources, the university team will particpate
first time in the boxing championship.
The boxing team will leave for Karachi on Wednesday to participate in
the boxing championship.
