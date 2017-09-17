BVMs performed well:ECP

LAHORE, Sept 17 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan has conducted

first pilot testing using 100 Biometrics Verification

Machines (BVMs) at 39 polling stations comprising 100 booths in

NA-120.

According to a spokesperson for the ECP, specialized devices

designed and developed for election purposes were used.

The overall result of BVMs performance was well satisfactory based

on rating received. Almost all voters got Biometrics verifications done

on these BVMs after the polling cycle as per approved S.O.P and no hindrances occurred throughout the day.

It was observed that voters were enthusiastically involved in the

Biometric process.

Preliminary report indicates that about 88% voters were biometrically

verified through BVMs while the remaining voters could not be verified

with the biometric data provided by NADRA.

The detailed report of the Pilot project will be submitted to the

competent authority for approval, she added.