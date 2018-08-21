Buzdar’s election as Punjab CM to ensure uplift of deprived areas: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the election of Usman Buzdar as Punjab chief minister was the start of a new era to ensure the uplift of province, particularly its underprivileged areas.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here, congratulated him on his election and expressed his confidence that he would come up to the people’s expectations.

Imran Khan said the people of Punjab had endorsed the voice of a ‘New Pakistan’, which was aimed at bringing a change in their lives through prosperity.