Buzdar thanked members of party and allies

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):PTI’s Chief Minister-elect Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar Sunday said eradication of corruption and getting rid of status quo were his priorities as the chief executive of the province.

Speaking in the Punjab Assembly after his election as Leader of the House, he resolved to make Punjab a model province through good governance and overcoming the challenges being faced by its people.

Spelling out his priorities as the Punjab chief minister, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would strengthen institutions, including the local government system.

He said he would follow the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governance-model. The PTI government in that province had achieved successes during its 2013-18 tenure and that was why the KP people voted the PTI to power with a two-third majority in the 2018 general election, he added.

The CM-elect said police reforms would also be introduced in the province. The work for improving the lot of people across the province would be a priority, as there were many areas, including his home constituency Taunsa Sharif, were underdeveloped. The PTI government would bring the under-developed areas at par with the developed ones while maintaining the pace of development works in the latter, he added.

Buzdar said the provincial assembly members would be empowered and they would powerful in their constituencies like that of a chief minister.

Justifying his election as Punjab chief minister, he said he was aware of the deprivations of the poor and backward areas as he himself hailed from such an area.

“I hail from the most backward area of the province, and my hometown even does not have electricity,” he added.

The chief minister-elect said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had promised to end deprivations of the south Punjab in his election manifesto and he had delivered on that promise by nominating him (Buzdar) as the chief minister.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing him an opportunity to serve as the chief minister of the largest province of the country. He pledged to carry forward the vision of party chairman by putting the province on the road to progress and prosperity.

He thanked the members of his party and the allies. He also thanked the opposition for being part of the democratic process of election of the chief minister.

Addressing the House, the losing candidate for the chief minister Hamza Shehbaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz called for constitution of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging of the July 25 general election. He talked about the sacrifices made by his family for the cause of democracy and the achievements of previous PML-N governments.

One-member Rah-e-Haq party leader Maulana Muaviya Tariq congratulated Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on his election as the chief minister, urging him to serve masses without any discrimination.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader Syed Ali Gilani termed his presence in the assembly a victory of democracy. He was kidnapped two days before the 2013 general election from Multan during his election campaign, he recalled.

Gilani said the PPP would support the PTI-led coalition government in Punjab for the cause of south Punjab province.