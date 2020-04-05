Buzdar lauds PM initiative of supporting needy families

LAHORE, Apr 5 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for enhancing financial assistance for the deserving families on his request and also increased financial aid from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000 each for 2.5 million impoverished and deserving families.

He said that the federal and Punjab governments were extending financial assistance to the needy and deserving families through collaboration in Ehsaas Programme and CM Punjab Isaf Imdad Package, according to a handout issued here.

Under both these programmes, joint financial assistance payment would be made to the poor families after verification of their whereabouts, and they would be paid a lump sum amount of Rs 12,000, and in this connection, such families could submit their applications by April 7, while those already submitted applications did not need to resubmit.

Usman Buzdar maintained that federal government and Punjab government were on the same page to extend all-out help to the masses facing difficulties due to coronavirus pandemic. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to providing all possible support to those whose jobs and businesses have been affected owing to lockdown,” he added.

He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking timely measures to effectively cope with the coronavirus. He said that financial assistance was the right of deserving families in this hour of need.