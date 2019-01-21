LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued guidelines to divisional commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) for improving the law & order situation and providing relief to the general public.
Chairing a meeting to review the law and order situation here at Civil Secretariat, the chief minister also examined the steps taken for provision of relief and other facilities to people.
Buzdar guides Commissioners, RPOs on improving law and order
LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday issued guidelines to divisional commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) for improving the law & order situation and providing relief to the general public.