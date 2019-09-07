Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Punjab

LAHORE, Sep 07 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that 100 per cent literacy rate in Punjab was the government’s goal, which would be achieved at any cost.

In his message on International Literacy Day, the CM said education gives awareness to human beings. Maximum funds had been allocated to the education sector for securing the future of the new generation and an effective strategy had been adopted in this regard, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had started implementation of new education policy “New Deal 2018-23”, under which national language Urdu will be the medium of education up to primary level.

He said under “Insaf Afternoon School” project, 20,000 dropout children were being imparted education.