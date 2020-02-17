Buzdar felicitates national Kabaddi team

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistan team over winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Kabaddi Federation as well as the provincial sports department deserve accolades for holding the international event.

“Pakistani players won laurels by defeating traditional rival India after a tough competition,” he said.

The CM said that peaceful holding of the event was another victory of Pakistan and the soft image of the country had been projected abroad. He said that the passion shown by spectators was praiseworthy and the presence of a large number of people showed that Pakistanis were peaceful and love sports. Different games like Kabaddi bring the people closer and bridge gaps, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that sports also play a role in promotion of societal harmony and peace in country. “I wish that competitions in cricket, hockey and other sports should also be held between Pakistan and India,” added the chief minister.