Buzdar congratulates national cricket team

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated the national cricket team for its victory against South Africa in the fourth one-day international match.In his felicitation message here, he said that victory against South Africa was the result of hardwork of Pakistan’s cricket team. He said the national team today performed extraordinary and achieved victory.

The Chief Minister hoped that national team would also be succeeded in fifth one-day match.