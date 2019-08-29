Buzdar, Bukhari condemn continuous lockdown in IOK

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari strongly condemned illegal and unconstitutional step of continuous lockdown and brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The both leaders expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in a meeting held at the at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. “The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and all our sympathies are with the Kashmiris,” he added.

“We will not let the Kashmiris at the mercy of the Indian government,” he said.

He regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity by committing unbearable brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Humanity was taking