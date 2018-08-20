Buzadar sworn in as Punjab chief minister

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP):Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar was sworn in as the Punjab chief minsiter in a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

Acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath

at the Darbar Hall with caretaker Punjab Chief Minsiter Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, members of the provincial assembly, representatives from the

armed forces, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, lawyers and members of civil society in attendance.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani read out the order of

the appointment during the ceremony which started with recitation from

the holy Quran.

Prominent among the guests were governor-designate Chaudhry

Muhamamd Sarwar, ministers of the caretaker cabinet including Ahmed

Waqas Riaz and Zia Haider Rizvi, MPAs from the Southern Punjab, Senior PTI leaders former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Waleed Iqbal, MPAs, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam, the government functionaries and people from the newly elected Chief Minsiter Sardar

Usman Buzdar’s constituency.